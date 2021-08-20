The Country - Vaccine edition

Today on The Country, some listener feedback got Jamie Mackay asking; had he been too tough on people not willing or keen to take the Covid vaccine?

On with the show:

Chris Russell:

We compare Covid lockdown notes with our Australian correspondent who's freely roaming in Western Australia with little hope of getting back to his hometown of Sydney. Plus, we look at the ever-expanding mouse plague and his chances of seeing the All Blacks in Perth next weekend.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel contemplates life on the farm under Level 4 Covid lockdown and why we should, or shouldn't, get vaccinated.

Chris Brandolino:

Our NIWA weather guy has some good lockdown weather for us and the promise of a warm dry spring.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a lengthy lockdown and the sad passing of Sir Michael Cullen - a man who leaves behind a rich political legacy.

