Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Grower says crops will be left to rot due to closed fruit and vege stores

Harry Das says all his lettuces will be wasted because he supplies to McDonald's and its stores are closed (file picture). Photo / RNZ - Brad White

By Sally Murphy of RNZ.

A Pukekohe vegetable grower says with independent fruit and vege stores unable to open his crops will be left in the ground to rot.

Under level 4 green grocers can provide contactless delivery but cannot open for customers.

Harry Das grows 100 hectares of potatoes, pumpkins, cauliflowers and lettuces for independent stores and restaurants.

He said if lockdown continues past this week he will lose around 60 to 70 per cent of his lettuce crop.

"With the independent stores closing our orders will just drop off to almost nothing, the products will sit in the paddock and go to waste.

"We also supply processed lettuce to McDonald's and with all their doors closed all our beautiful lettuce will be wasted."

Das said one silver lining is his potatoes can be ground stored and the pumpkin shed stored until stores reopen.

Supermarkets have their preferred suppliers so it is not really an option for him to sell to them.

Das said independent fruit and vege shops should be allowed to stay open.

"I am surprised they are not allowed open this time - they're smaller stores so they can control how many people are inside and the movement of people, rather than having everybody going to one supermarket let's spread the risk.

"They can follow the strict protocols they proved it during the level 2 and 3 lockdowns."

Das said they are still harvesting today in the hope that some smaller stores will still be able to sell their produce online.

- RNZ