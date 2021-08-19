Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Crayfish and salmon for conference goes to needy

Rutherford Hotel sous chef Yamal Bauer has been preparing food for the Seafood NZ Conference which has had to be cancelled under level 4 restrictions. The food will now be donated to not-for-profit organisation Kai Rescue and distributed to community groups in Nelson. Photo / Supplied - Rutherford Hotel

By Samantha Gee of RNZ.

Crayfish tails, salmon and beef bourguignon were on the menu for those due to attend a Seafood New Zealand conference in Nelson today, instead that food is being prepared to be donated to those in need.

The two-day conference was scheduled to be held at the Rutherford Hotel today and tomorrow with catering for 300 delegates, which included two lunches and dinners.

Seafood New Zealand chief executive Jeremy Helson said he was deeply disappointed the conference could not go ahead, but the current Covid-19 climate meant the decision was inevitable, and the right thing to do.

The food, some of it seafood provided by the companies attending the conference, is being donated to the Nelson Environment Centre's Kai Rescue programme.

Helson said he was thankful the seafood companies agreed the kaimoana should be redistributed to those who would benefit from it.

"These are difficult times, and some in the community are having a more difficult time than others. If this puts a smile on a few faces, we will be happy."

He said the Nelson Regional Development Agency and the Rutherford Hotel had collaborated to make sure none of the food went to waste.

"Without their work, the mammoth effort of redistribution would not have been possible."

Rutherford Hotel general manager Alexander Siebentritt said the food was being prepared by chefs to be collected by Kai Rescue on Friday and included crayfish tails, salmon and beef bourguignon along with fruit, vegetables and salad items.

Guests stuck at the hotel during the lockdown had also been served some of the food to prevent it going to waste.

The Kai Rescue programme was established in 2017 by the Nelson Environment Centre with the aim of minimising food waste in the community.

Co-ordinator Karen Brewer said the food, which was of a higher quality that what they usually distributed, would be a real treat for people to receive during what was a difficult time.

The meals would be vacuum packed into individual portion sizes, that could be re-heated and eaten or frozen to eat at a later date.

Classed as an essential service - each weekday morning, a Kai Rescue van collects food from supermarkets, produce growers and other suppliers that was then sorted and packed by volunteers for distribution to those in need.

Brewer said there were around 60 different recipient groups Kai Rescue provides food to each week; a mix of community centres, foodbanks, marae, schools, health providers and other charities.

"It's great on so many levels, good that the food's not going to be wasted and fantastic that it's able to get distributed to people who really need it, and will very much appreciate it."

- RNZ