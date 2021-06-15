The Country - Tribute edition

Sir Eion Edgar. Photo / John Stone

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Queenstown-based investor, businessman and philanthropist, Sir Eion Edgar.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading farmers paid tribute to his late brother-in-law, Sir Eion Edgar, one of New Zealand's leading philanthropists.

Penny Simmonds and Kieran McAnulty:

Today's political panel pondered whether "privileged Pākehā farmers" were pushing back against environmental regulation and whether Julie Anne Genter was out to lunch over EVs.

Susan O'Regan:

O'Regan is one of the keynote speakers at tomorrow's sold-out Real Woman Talk event at Fieldays, hosted by Anika Moa.

Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson:

Today our intrepid duo talked about their latest exploits on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays.

Peter Nation:

One sleep to go! Today the chief executive of Fieldays talked about the many fabulous food options at the main event.

Phil Duncan:

Our weatherman gave us his Fieldays forecast for the rest of the week.

