The Country - Tribute edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Queenstown-based investor, businessman and philanthropist, Sir Eion Edgar.
On with the show:
Derek Daniell:
One of New Zealand's leading farmers paid tribute to his late brother-in-law, Sir Eion Edgar, one of New Zealand's leading philanthropists.
Penny Simmonds and Kieran McAnulty:
Today's political panel pondered whether "privileged Pākehā farmers" were pushing back against environmental regulation and whether Julie Anne Genter was out to lunch over EVs.
Susan O'Regan:
O'Regan is one of the keynote speakers at tomorrow's sold-out Real Woman Talk event at Fieldays, hosted by Anika Moa.
Rowena Duncum and Andy Thompson:
Today our intrepid duo talked about their latest exploits on the Goldpine Road Trip to Fieldays.
Peter Nation:
One sleep to go! Today the chief executive of Fieldays talked about the many fabulous food options at the main event.
Phil Duncan:
Our weatherman gave us his Fieldays forecast for the rest of the week.
