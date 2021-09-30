The Country - Three Waters edition

Today on The Country, East Coast farmer and bush poet Graeme Williams returned, to recite his latest work - Three Waters.

On with the show:

Paul Williams:

It's Mental Health Awareness Week and we talk to New Zealand's top rugby referee talks about the mental health app he, and his sister Natalie, are developing - The Strengths Shed.

Graeme Williams:

After listening to Jacinda Ardern and Wairarapa farmer Mike Firth on yesterday's show, our resident East Coast poet awoke at 2-30am, all fired up over, and put pen to paper about his frustrations over Three Waters and carbon farming.

Remember to enter the Rabobank Farm Tracks competition - you could win a share of $5000!

Barbara Kuriger:

National's Agriculture Spokesperson comments on her party's new Covid policy and the controversial Three Water reforms.

Chris Russell:

Australian correspondent talks Covid, coal, iron ore, kelpies and the NRL Grand Final.

