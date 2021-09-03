The Country - Simon Bridges edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to former National Party Leader Simon Bridges about his new book National Identity: Confessions of an Outsider.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy talks about life in Level 4 and the prospect of a warm and dry spring following the warmest winter on record.

Simon Bridges:

In a Covid-delayed interview from mid-August we catch up with the former National Party leader to talk about his enlightening and entertaining new book - National Identity: Confessions of an Outsider. While he says it's "not a political memoir", we ask if it's the new launching pad for his next tilt at the Prime Minister's job.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel takes us to a very dry Central Hawkes Bay and to North Canterbury where a dry spell is only ever a week of nor-westers away. Plus, we look at pines taking over traditional sheep and beef country in the dry regions as the price of carbon soars.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the Simon Bridges future and joys of Level 4 lockdown.

