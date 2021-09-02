Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Swazi's Davey Hughes' guide to hunting in Level 3

Davey Hughes AKA "The Swazi Man." Photo / Ashleigh Collis

Hunting is allowed in Level 3 and the rules aren't as strict this year, outdoor pursuits man Davey Hughes says.

"We've got few more freedoms this year so that's fantastic," he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

Under Level 3 restrictions, hunters were allowed on private and conservation land, but with few conditions from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and the Government, Hughes said.

"All the [DOC] huts and the campsites are closed, so as long as you aren't going over night and wanting to stay in a DOC hut that's fine."

Hunters should stay in areas readily accessible from home, either on foot or by vehicle, and could only hunt on foot.

"So you can't tear around on a quad bike or a four-wheel drive, or a helicopter etc."

"Really it's about day hunts where you've got to be relatively safe – it's not going to be too much in the back country – you're not going tahr hunting way out the back, or deer hunting in the middle of the forest range."

Hughes was excited about being able to hunt on private land as he had a block in Marlborough Sounds.

Last year he wasn't able to travel there due to Covid-19 restrictions, however, this year presented a further challenge.

"In actual fact, I can't travel there because the road into the Marlborough Sounds is washed away – so not only have we been hit by pandemics – we've been hit by floods of biblical proportions."

Wherever you were, this year hunting in Level 3 was all about being sensible and staying safe, especially since people were required to stick to their bubbles, Hughes said.

"For a lot of hunters that's more than likely going to mean that they will hunt on their own.

"So, if that's the case – don't do anything that's going to result in Search and Rescue having to come and look for you."

Ultimately, being allowed to hunt in Level 3 this year was a "good thing" for Kiwis, despite the restrictions, Hughes said.

"It's a lot more than we had last year and we're pretty thankful for that."

As well as being a fan of hunting and fishing, Hughes is also the founder of Swazi Outdoor Apparel.

He said it was difficult maintaining his business during the pandemic, especially when it came to shipping.

"Any freight movement now is absolute chaos."

Find out more about the Government's Level 3 hunting rules here.

Find out more about the Department of Conservation's Level 3 hunting rules here.