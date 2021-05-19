The Country - Shortage edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor disagreed on the cause of the worker shortage in the primary industries.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The gloves came off with the Minister of Agriculture. Whose fault was it that we don't have enough labour to keep the wheels of industry turning in the primary sector? The interviewee blamed the interviewer.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive commented on last night's steady-as-she-goes GDT auction, the prospects for the 21/22 milk forecast, and whether the proposed capital restructure was a case of the cure being worse than the disease.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst added her commentary to the GDT auction result, the forecast milk price, and the migrant worker shortage in the primary sector.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel pondered rural mental health and the performance of Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Listen below: