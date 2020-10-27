The Country - Regenerative edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Dr Jacqueline Rowarth and Chloe Swarbrick about regenerative agriculture.

On with the show:

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister for Primary Industries and aspiring Fonterra director joins us to talk farming, politics and farmer politics.

Chloe Swarbrick:

We ask New Zealand's most urban MP what she thinks of farming and what she thinks regenerative agriculture actually is?

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

Is a leading farming academic who says the suggestion that New Zealand can move to clover-based organic and regenerative agriculture needs serious thought before any change is made.

Tony Leggett:

The publisher of the Countrywide and Dairy Exporter magazines comments on the state of the sheep farming industry and why the new government needs a productive confident farming sector that isn't looking over its shoulder at loads of compliance coming on environment and water.

