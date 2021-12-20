The Country - One-eyed edition

Today on The Country, one of New Zealand's leading forestry investors, Roger Dickie, suggested that Jamie Mackay was a "one-eyed pro-farming journalist".

On with the show:

Roger Dickie:

One of New Zealand's leading forestry investors suggests The Country's host has "pretty well cemented your position as a one-eyed pro-farming journalist who will do anything to stifle genuine figures and debate". But did he really mean it?

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager sums up a tough year at the office, with record prices but record disruption - topped off by some very dodgy November moustaches.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.

Ray Smith:

The Director-General of MPI wraps a $50 billion year in the primary sector where there were several highlights - despite Covid.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert comes up with a Saturday forecast.

Listen below: