The Country - Nevermind edition

Today on The Country, the team played tunes from Nirvana's iconic album Nevermind, much to the bemusement of Jamie Mackay and excitement of Rowena Duncum.

On with the show:

Judith Collins:

We ask the Opposition Leader if she's stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to her Covid response and holding the government to account. Plus, is it true the National caucus had an almighty bust up over Zoom? And does she think farmers have turned into a bunch of whingers?

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy says there's a change in the wind and it "smells like teen spirit".

Peter Newbold:

We continue our series looking at how leading New Zealand rural businesses are operating under Level 4 lockdown. Today it's the turn of PGG Wrightson's GM of Livestock and Real Estate.

Genevieve Steven:

We head to Mt Lyford to yarn to Rabobank's newly appointed animal proteins analyst who comments on the bank's latest Beef Quarterly Report, which is very bullish for pricing over the next few months.

Bryce McKenzie:

We ask the co-founder of Groundswell if rural NZ has turned into a "bunch of whingers" and if his "Can you hear us" protest tomorrow at 12-30pm is appropriate under Level 4 lockdown.

