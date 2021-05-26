The Country - Milk edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell about the co-op's forecast $8 milk price for 2021/22.
Miles Hurrell:
Fonterra's chief executive broke the good news and broke the grass ceiling with a forecast $8 milk price for 2021/22.
Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:
Today's panel pondered rural mental health, migrant labour and a date for AgFest 2022.
David Bennett:
National's Agriculture spokesperson commented on the lack of labour in the dairy industry and the latest on winter grazing rules.
Alan Pollard:
The chief executive of Apples and Pears NZ talked about the potential for another looming crisis for the industry, as the government turns a deaf ear to the plea for more expert migrant labour.
