The Country - Injection edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay said he was doing well after his first Covid vaccination - until his wife pinched the injection site on his arm.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy talks about the warmest winter on record, snow late this weekend, then milder a mid-week.

Stuart Nash:

The Minister for Forestry and Economic Development responds to Beef + Lamb NZ concerns about the need for limits on forestry offsetting for fossil fuel emitters.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel ponders lambing, the weather and rugby.

Chris Russell:

This week we find our Australian correspondent in a Western Australian mining town called Tom Price, where iron ore is proving to be the nation's economic lifeline.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent comments on the futility of the Ute Tax and whether he broke a political protocol by disclosing a conversation with the Prime Minister.

