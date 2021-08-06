New Zealand's top butchers announced

Master Butcher Teams Challenge winners No Egos Amigos in action. Photo / Supplied

Knives flashed and bandsaws hummed this week in a battle of the butchers that saw competitors go head-to-head to find out who was a cut above the rest.

There were three titles up for grabs, the Young Butcher of the Year, the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year, and the Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge.

Finalists were chosen throughout June and July, following five tightly fought regional competitions in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, involving more than 40 competitors.

The grand final was streamed live to the industry from the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland on Monday night.

For the Young Butcher and Butcher Apprentices categories, competitors were tasked with breaking down a size 20 chicken, a whole pork leg, a beef short loin, and one mystery cut, a lamb forequarter, into a display of value-added products.

The two-hour cutting test required competitors to keep their nerve and showcase their expertise in front of a team of eight judges.

In addition to this, the apprentices were also expected to complete a 30-question, multiple choice exam and an interview with the judges as part of their route to glory.

Cherise Redden from PAKn'SAVE Glen Innes won the Young Butcher of the Year title and Isaac Webster from New World Gardens, Dunedin was crowned Butcher Apprentice.

Young Butcher of the Year, Cherise Redden. Photo / Supplied

Redden was no stranger to success having taken out the Butcher Apprentice title in 2019, however, the South Auckland-based butcher was thrilled with her win.

"This means a huge amount to me. I have been committed to working hard and always putting in one hundred percent, and today, this is proof that I am as good as everyone says I am. I want to tell other young women to go for their dreams – you never know what you can achieve. If you want to do well, and if you're passionate, you'll succeed".

With a record number of apprentices taking up the trade this year, the Butcher Apprentice category provided an invaluable opportunity for those just starting out in the industry.

Winner Isaac Webster, from New World Gardens, said determination, focus and support were the keys to his success.

"It has been a two-year journey to get here and compete today. I won my competition in Dunedin last year but due to an injury I was unable to compete, so that makes today even more amazing. I feel lucky and thankful for everyone who has helped and supported me along the way."

Butcher Apprentice of the Year, Isaac Webster. Photo / Supplied

Meanwhile, it was the first time the Master Butcher Teams Challenge was offered at the competition.

There were five teams of three qualified master butchers, who showcased their finely-tuned craft, with a one and a half-hour "sprint" breaking down a whole lamb and a beef hindquarter.

The Teams Challenge gave the masters of the industry a chance to throw around a bit of butcher banter and put their teamwork to the test, as they worked together to create the most elaborate display.

The winning team was Auckland's "No Egos Amigos".

Members Marty Hiki, David Anthony Parsons and Haane Rudolph owed their success to pulling together and working as a team.

"We work in a job where we train apprentices and to see us achieve this and to pass that on to our apprentices means a lot. I am very proud of our team and want to congratulate all the other competitors today. This is a celebration of the talent within our industry and is something we can all be proud of," team captain Hiki said.

Master Butcher Teams Challenge winners, No Egos Amigos. Photo / Supplied

Head Judge and Butchery Training Advisor at Skills4Work in Auckland, Peter Martin said this year's competition was a real showstopper.



"I've been to all the regionals and have seen the passion for the industry and hunger from competitors to make it to the National Butchery Awards. Once again, I saw that passion and the skills they possess shine through tonight. It showed in their displays and made it difficult to decide on a winner. It was a very close competition."

As well as industry and peer recognition, the winning Young Butcher received a coveted trophy, plus the choice of either an all-expenses paid butchery study tour or a $4000 cash prize.

The Butcher Apprentice of the Year also received a trophy, plus the choice of either an all-expenses paid butchery study tour or a $3000 cash prize. The butchery store they worked for also received a $1000 cash prize.

The winning Master Butcher team received the inaugural competition trophy plus $1200 for the team and a knife set each.