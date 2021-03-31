The Country - Good Deeds edition

Lashes planting up a storm at Waitaki Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey are at Waitaki Boys' High School, doing a spot of riparian planting for the Rabobank Good Deeds initiative.

On with the show:

Jamie and Lashes:

We crossed live to Waitaki Boys High School, where Lashes learned you need to remove plants from their plastic containers before they go in the ground. You can see his epiphany in the video below.

Jacinda Ardern:

We asked the Prime Minister what new housing regulations meant for farmers and if enough was being done to support mental wellbeing in rural communities.

Hunter McGregor:

We headed to Shanghai and caught up with a kiwi businessman marketing red meat to China. Today we asked if they're seeing any disruption from the Suez debacle and learned about "yellow cows".

Dr Tim Mackle:

DairyNZ's chief executive on his organisation's submission on the Climate Change Commissions' carbon budgets proposal.

Blair McLean:

Our horticulture correspondent from PGG Wrightson's FruitFed Supplies gives us an update on the sector.

Bruce Weir:

The GM of Country Banking at Rabobank and Jamie Mackay report on the Good Deeds progress at Waitaki Boys' High School.

Listen below: