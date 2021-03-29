Drenching Derby: Win $10,000 worth of Donaghys products

The Rugby World Cup Final. The Olympic 100m Finals. The Super Bowl.

These are all big events. But they pale in comparison to the inaugural Drenching Derby between Jamie Mackay and Sam "Lashes" Casey.

This event will see Lashes and Jamie go head-to-head in a sheep drenching competition, with Jamie using traditional sheep drench and Lashes using the new Scorpius Elite Spot On.

Let us know below who you think will win and you'll go in the draw to win $10,000 worth of Donaghys products!

The winner will be revealed on April 6 and announced on The Country the same day!

Scorpius Elite Spot On was developed to make farming easier without compromising drench effectiveness or farm productivity.

Hard on worms and easy on ewes, the new Scorpius Elite Spot On is a game changer in sheep drenching. Get yours exclusively from your local Farmlands store.

Stay tuned to The Country to find out if you're the winner and to get all the info on Scorpius Elite Spot On here!

