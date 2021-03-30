The Country - Hammer edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated MC Hammer's birthday by playing his big hit, You Can't Touch This.

Todd Muller:

National's Trade spokesman comments on the fragility of world trade supply links, why globalisation is important to New Zealand, why he doesn't own more than one house, and why families are so important in supporting mental health sufferers.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics, in an excellent column on food security, says tomatoes at 8c/kg have become a distant memory, as the world battles to feed a burgeoning population of 9-10 billion people by 2050.

Nathan Penny:

Is Westpac's Rural Economist ready to pull the trigger on an $8 milk price? And why could the government's housing reforms be good for farmers?

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb NZ comments on the organisation's response to the Government's recent deferral of the introduction of intensive winter grazing regulations. Plus, we look at some of serious labour issues facing meat processing plants.

