The Country - good, bad and ugly edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looked at the good, the bad and the ugly points of Fieldays.

On with the show:

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer steps aside from farm ownership on June 30 after 42 years at the helm and he reckons he's happy to be heading to the back paddock.



Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of sheep and beef farmers who are none too pleased with James Shaw.



Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays wraps the very good, the good, the bad and the ugly from a record 2021 event.

Grant Edwards:

The GM of Wool for PGG Wrightson takes his monthly look at a market which is mercifully on the rise from historic all-time lows.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders whether Act and NZ First are going to feast on the carcass of National, when there is so much fodder on offer from the government.

