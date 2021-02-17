The Country - GDT edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell to take a look at the seventh positive GDT in a row.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the Prime Minister why we have trans-Tasman differences over terrorists and agriculture's commitment and role to a zero carbon future.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive is bullish about cows, following last night's seventh consecutive positive GDT auction (up 3 per cent, WMP jumping 4.3 per cent) plus we look at how the co-op is future proofing itself against potential future pandemic lockdowns.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says the Prime Minister is softening her stance towards agriculture, Rowarth also calls out parts of the media for blaming some cancer rates on the farming sector. She says the overall incidence of cancer is 25 per cent lower among those living in the in the rural sector.



Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's newly appointed Head of Sustainable Business Development says part of his new role is not only managing increasing environmental risk but also seizing opportunities created by a scarcity of resources and a growing global population.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA's weather guy says enjoy the rain while you've got it as we're headed for another prolonged dry spell.

Listen below: