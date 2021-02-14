Win a trip to the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival

Are you keen to take your tastebuds on a wild ride? Then you need to get to the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival on March 13!

From the West Coast icons of whitebait and venison, to the edible icons of Aotearoa and abroad, from river, sea, bush, plains and mountains - all of your senses will be captivated.

The Wildfoods festival has it all - from delicacy to disgusting, from oysters to mountain oysters - and everything in between.

Not only that , but there will be appearances from iconic New Zealand bands Stellar*, ElemenoP and The Feelers.

It's time to finally tick Hokitika Wildfoods Festival off your bucket list and luckily The Country, in association with Air New Zealand, has a VIP Wildfoods experience to give away for two!

The Country VIP Wildfoods experience Hokitika includes:

• Two return flights to the 2021 Hokitika Wildfoods Festival with Air New Zealand from anywhere in New Zealand.

• Fly in and out of Hokitika on March 13 only (non-transferable).

• Two VIP tickets included in the package worth $250 dollars each.

• Airport transfers included.

Specific terms and conditions

• Competition starts 11:00 Monday February 15 and ends 23:59 Sunday February 21.

• Winner announced on The Country radio show which starts at noon on Monday February 22.

• You must be 18 or over to enter this competition.

Read NZME's generic terms and conditions here.

You can book tickets to the Hokitika Wildfoods festival here.