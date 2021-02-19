The Country - Regenerative agriculture edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked managing director of AbacusBio Anna Campbell if she was sitting on the fence about regenerative agriculture.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Met Service Weather gives us a one word forecast - fine!

Anna Campbell:

The managing director of tech company Abacus Bio sits back and takes a neutral look at regenerative agriculture and its place in our farming systems.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent talks about the hypocrisy of Bill Gates, Texas freezing over, and how he managed to get a Covid vaccine.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two sheep and beef farmers who are none too keen on eating 100 per cent synthetic beef and not overly enthusiastic about regenerative agriculture.

Listen below: