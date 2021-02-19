The Country - Regenerative agriculture edition

Website of the Year

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay asked managing director of AbacusBio Anna Campbell if she was sitting on the fence about regenerative agriculture.

Angus Hines:

Met Service Weather gives us a one word forecast - fine!

Anna Campbell:

The managing director of tech company Abacus Bio sits back and takes a neutral look at regenerative agriculture and its place in our farming systems.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent talks about the hypocrisy of Bill Gates, Texas freezing over, and how he managed to get a Covid vaccine.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two sheep and beef farmers who are none too keen on eating 100 per cent synthetic beef and not overly enthusiastic about regenerative agriculture.

