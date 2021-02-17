Rural Sports Awards 2021: Meet the finalists for Outstanding Contribution to NZ Rural Sports

Murray and Deneece Goldsworthy (left), Warren White and Stephen Mowbray are the finalists for the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports award. Photo / Supplied

The finalists for the 2021 Norwood New Zealand Rural Sports Awards have been announced.

There are five categories this year, Rural Sportsman of the Year, Rural Sportswoman of the Year, Young New Zealand Rural Sportsperson of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports Award and the Lifetime Legacy Award.

The awards dinner will be held on Friday, March 12 at Awapuni Function Centre, the night before the Ford Ranger New Zealand Rural Games in Palmerston North.

Before that gala event takes place, you can get to know the finalists a little better below.

Here are the finalists for the Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports award.

Levno Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rural Sports award

Murray and Deneece Goldsworthy - harness racing

Murray and Deneece Goldsworthy.

It's fair to say that Murray and Deneece Goldsworthy's lives revolve around harness racing.

Responsible for establishing the country's first Kids Kartz in 2003 after hearing about similar ventures in Australia, North America and Europe, the couple committed themselves to developing New Zealand's next generation of harness racers.

Dedicating almost two decades of their lives to the Kids Kartz initiative, the Goldsworthys have introduced and encouraged many rising stars aged between 6 and 16 into harness racing, educating them about horses and ponies.

With eight clubs and approximately 300 youngsters involved in the sport around the country, Kidz Kartz has played a crucial role in developing New Zealand's top drivers such as Zachary Butcher, Josh Dickie and Alicia Harrison.

Warren White – shearing

Warren White.

Warren White has guided woolhandling and shearing competitions through the unpredictable circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

White settled the industry's uncertainty, adding the South Island Woolhandling Finals and Winter Comb open shearing event to the programme. This resulted in the resurrection of the National Shearing Circuit which had been at risk of cancellation.

President of the Waimate Shears Championships Society since 2005, White also runs the annual Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring Shearing and Woolhandling Championships - one of the top three shearing sports competitions in New Zealand.

Aiming to stage the best shearing sports competition possible, White hopes to bring the World Championships to Waimate in the future.

Stephen Mowbray – rodeo

Stephen Mowbray.

As social media administrator for the New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association, world-class photographer Stephen Mowbray has been vital to the survival of the sport during 2020.

Mowbray advised on the management of rodeo photographers and also the establishment of the NZ Rodeo Cowboys Association photographic library.

Although he does not ride, the exposure Mowbray has had to these equestrian sports has given him the knowledge and experience to promote rodeo credibly and effectively.

Mowbray's extraordinary contribution to rodeo has been totally voluntary.