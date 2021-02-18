The Country - Pigs edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Taranaki pig farmer Karl Stanley about how

government animal welfare regulations could put members of his industry out of business.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers talks about the issues of the day and his night out with David Parker.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister tries to explain how the international carbon market works.

Karl Stanley:

Is a "disgruntled" Taranaki pig farmer who says new government animal welfare regulations could put members of his industry out of business, while New Zealand imports 60 per cent of its pork, almost all of it from countries that are using pig farming practices that are illegal here.

Peter Newbold:

We take our monthly look at the state of the rural property market with the GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent updates action from across the ditch where lockdowns, wool and record numbers of tertiary students choosing agriculture are on today's menu.

Listen below: