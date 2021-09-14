The Country - Gate edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Craig "Wiggy" Wiggins about his new rural health initiative - Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate.

On with the show:

Craig Wiggins:

The 2021 Rural Communicator of the Year talks about the "Annus Horribilus" that 2021 has been for Mid Canterbury. Plus, he talks about his new rural health initiative - Lean on a Gate, Talk to a Mate.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri comments on RSE workers, shipping woes and taking the Chinese to task over the illegal and unauthorised growing of NZ Sungold Kiwifruit.

Don Carson:

What happens to carbon forests when they fall over, die or rot? What happens to the remaining land? And does carbon farming have "the potential to bring about the greatest land change uses, both intended and unintended, that NZ has seen in the last 100 years."

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talks about the latest Brit sporting sensation, the just-finished harvest season, promoting English agriculture and the living with Covid.

