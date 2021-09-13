The Country - Wind edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with weather expert Phil Duncan for an update how strong winds have been affecting New Zealand.
On with the show:
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert on how the windy weather has been affecting New Zealand.
Sam Whitelock:
Farmstrong's Ambassador comments on his own mental health after being left to cool his heels on this side of the Tasman.
Megan Hands:
Is an environmental consultant and a Canterbury Regional Council councillor who updates the wind damage in her province and explains why the government's Three Waters reforms could be a positive change.
Tom Young:
Affco's National Livestock Manager comments on some great prices for lamb and beef and he looks at the threat carbon farming could pose to sheep and beef farming.
Emma Higgins:
Rabobank's senior dairy analyst explains the rationale behind the bank's recent decision to lower its forecast milk price to $7-80 for the 2021/22 season.
Listen below: