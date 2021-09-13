The Country - Wind edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with weather expert Phil Duncan for an update how strong winds have been affecting New Zealand.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on how the windy weather has been affecting New Zealand.

Sam Whitelock:

Farmstrong's Ambassador comments on his own mental health after being left to cool his heels on this side of the Tasman.

Megan Hands:

Is an environmental consultant and a Canterbury Regional Council councillor who updates the wind damage in her province and explains why the government's Three Waters reforms could be a positive change.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager comments on some great prices for lamb and beef and he looks at the threat carbon farming could pose to sheep and beef farming.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst explains the rationale behind the bank's recent decision to lower its forecast milk price to $7-80 for the 2021/22 season.

