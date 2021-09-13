Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

The Country - Wind edition

Quick Read
The Country

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with weather expert Phil Duncan for an update how strong winds have been affecting New Zealand.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on how the windy weather has been affecting New Zealand.

Sam Whitelock:

Farmstrong's Ambassador comments on his own mental health after being left to cool his heels on this side of the Tasman.

Megan Hands:

Is an environmental consultant and a Canterbury Regional Council councillor who updates the wind damage in her province and explains why the government's Three Waters reforms could be a positive change.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager comments on some great prices for lamb and beef and he looks at the threat carbon farming could pose to sheep and beef farming.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank's senior dairy analyst explains the rationale behind the bank's recent decision to lower its forecast milk price to $7-80 for the 2021/22 season.

Listen below: