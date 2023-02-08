DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay catches up with Dr Tim Mackle, who yesterday announced he was stepping down as DairyNZ’s chief executive after 15 years in the role.

On with the show:

Dr Tim Mackle:

We talk to the chief executive of DairyNZ, who yesterday announced he was stepping down after 15 years at the helm.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and award-winning environmentalist has been thinking - which is always dangerous. Today she has the 2023 Census firmly in her sights.

Winston Peters:

Will the NZ First be Kingmaker in 2023? Is the TVNZ/RNZ merger toast? How old is too old? Is John Cleese too old? Is Winston too old?

Emma Parsons:

Fonterra’s managing director of strategy and optimisation reviews a good GDT auction overnight (up 3.2 per cent).

Brad Osborne:

PGG Wrightson’s area livestock manager for South Auckland comments on the flooding, a buoyant store market and doing a lamb draft on Waiheke Island.

