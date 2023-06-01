Dairy farmers are busy today as it's not only World Milk Day, but also Moving Day. Photo / Supplied / DairyNZ

Dairy farmers are busy today as it's not only World Milk Day, but also Moving Day. Photo / Supplied / DairyNZ

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates the dairy industry with Federated Farmers’ dairy chair, Richard McIntyre, as it’s both World Milk Day and Moving Day.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister comments on the prospect of a fertiliser tax to replace a “mind-bogglingly complex” He Waka Eke Noa.

Katie Milne:

West Coast dairy farmer, former President of Federated Farmers, and former vice president of the World Farmers’ Organisation. She offers her opinion on James Shaw’s opinion.

Richard McIntyre:

We catch up with Federated Farmers’ dairy chair on World Milk Day and Moving Day.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur has his say on He Waka Eke Noa, rumours of a fertiliser tax and bilingual road signs.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks State of Origin in Adelaide, Coles buying dairy factories and a record cotton crop.

Listen below:







