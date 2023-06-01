Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrates the dairy industry with Federated Farmers’ dairy chair, Richard McIntyre, as it’s both World Milk Day and Moving Day.
On with the show:
James Shaw:
The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister comments on the prospect of a fertiliser tax to replace a “mind-bogglingly complex” He Waka Eke Noa.
Katie Milne:
West Coast dairy farmer, former President of Federated Farmers, and former vice president of the World Farmers’ Organisation. She offers her opinion on James Shaw’s opinion.
Richard McIntyre:
We catch up with Federated Farmers’ dairy chair on World Milk Day and Moving Day.
Jim Hopkins:
The rural raconteur has his say on He Waka Eke Noa, rumours of a fertiliser tax and bilingual road signs.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks State of Origin in Adelaide, Coles buying dairy factories and a record cotton crop.
