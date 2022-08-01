Photo / Shane McManaway

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Act leader David Seymour, before he jetted off to Samoa with the Prime Minister.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

The former Labour Cabinet Minister and VC of Massey University comments on feeding a hungry world, climate change, carbon taxes, David Parker and who's going to win the 2023 election.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on Dry July. Hardly!

David Seymour:

We caught up with the Act leader earlier this morning before he jetted off with Jacinda into the Samoan sunset on Airforce One. On the agenda was the cost-of-living handout, Te Puke-gate and the Greens leadership debacle.

Grant Farquhar and Sam Owen:

Today's farming Twitter panel comprises a Taranaki rural professional and a Waikato farmer and mental wellbeing advocate - both big social media rural personalities.

Nicky Hyslop:

We head to day two of the Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch with a South Canterbury sheep, beef and arable farmer, and director on the board of Beef + Lamb NZ.

Listen below: