Field operations science team leader Shane Maley has been working closely with Turner.
“We started looking at catch crops and trying to work in a system approach of supporting farmers following winter grazing and trying to have an impact on any nutrient losses potentially after those winter months,” he said.
Catch crops are cool-tolerant cereals that can be planted as quickly as possible after winter grazing.
Typical catch crops include oats, triticale, ryecorn, Italian ryegrass and faba beans.
“We literally started with three or four strips of oats just to see if it would actually work in the middle of winter,” Maley said.
“Would it grow? Would it take up nitrogen? And to our surprise, it did a fantastic job!”
There is more nitrogen in the grass than cows can use so the excess is returned to the soil, mainly as urine.
Dairy cows can urinate up to a dozen times a day, with an average volume of two litres each time.
The average equivalent urinary nitrogen application rate is estimated to be approximately 600kg of nitrogen per hectare.
Autumn and winter are the highest risk times for nitrate leaching because of the low temperatures, slow plant uptake and higher rainfall and drainage.