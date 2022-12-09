It's all go at the Emerson's Country Golf Open in Wedderbern. Photo / Kelvin Stokes

It's all go at the Emerson's Country Golf Open in Wedderbern. Photo / Kelvin Stokes

It’s a big day on The Country, as it’s the worldwide launch of the 2022 Emerson’s Mackaiser and the inaugural Emerson’s Country Golf Open at the Wedderburn “international” golf course. Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum are there live, joined by a cast of thousands.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA’s weatherman doesn’t know much about Wedderburn but he does know a lot about rain. He also talks about a trial product, a drought forecasting dashboard, that NIWA has produced in partnership with MPI.

Stu Duncan:

The unofficial Mayor of Wedderburn on the international golf course he’s spent months perfecting for today’s main event.

Greg Menzies:

Emerson’s marketing manager takes a break from serving thirsty farmers at the Tiny Pub to chat about a “more crafty” 2022 Mackaiser and how beer has changed over the years.

Stu Loe:

We catch up with a North Canterbury farmer who’s made his way down south for a round of golf and a spot of Mackaiser.

Chris Lewis:

The former Fed is now one of five newly-elected directors of DairyNZ’s board. He’s ready to tackle the challenges facing the dairy sector.

Dan Boulton:

Silver Fern Farms’ chief supply chain officer is naturally in charge of the barbecue, he talks about challenging space issues at meat processing plants, and Silver Fern Farms’ involvement in The Big Feed.

Nathan Benfell:

The lucky winner of a trip to the inaugural Emerson’s Country Golf Open confesses he is a “really bad golfer”.

