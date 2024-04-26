April 27 is World Veterinary Day. Photo / 123RF

To mark World Veterinary Day today, the New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) wants animal owners to “Think P.E.T.”

NZVA said Kiwi vets were part of a vital workforce - from treating and caring for animals to working on the front lines of disease prevention to monitoring animal welfare and biosecurity.

The association’s chief executive, Kevin Bryant, said the veterinary workforce had a “huge role in our daily lives”.

This year’s theme, Veterinarians are Essential Health Workers, was “a great opportunity to let them know how much we value their work,” he said.

“Not only are they the people we call when our animals are unwell, but they help ensure the ongoing welfare of animals; they ensure the safety of our food chain; identify and research diseases that can be transferred from animals to humans; and help manage and prevent serious outbreaks.”

The World Veterinary Association said veterinary science contributed to the physical, mental, and social wellbeing of humans as well as animals.

This important work was demonstrated during the Cyclone Gabrielle response when the veterinary profession worked alongside General Practitioners to manage the impact of leptospirosis.

They also ensured essential supplies and services were provided to isolated farms; treated animals on-site; and safely accommodated lost pets in clinics.

What is “Think P.E.T.”?

The NZVA urged animal owners to “Think P.E.T.” if their pet is sick or hurt.

P.E.T stands for:

Pause - Think about whether your pet needs emergency care, or could be seen by their vet during normal business hours.

Think about whether your pet needs emergency care, or could be seen by their vet during normal business hours. Emergency call - Phone your vet if you think your pet needs emergency care, or you are unsure.

Phone your vet if you think your pet needs emergency care, or you are unsure. Take - Follow the advice you receive to either, take your pet to an emergency service provider, or book an appointment during normal business hours.

A global shortage of veterinarians has impacted New Zealand’s workforce in recent years, which has meant clinics have had to implement changes.

“There is still a vet shortage in New Zealand that we are navigating,” Bryant said.

He said the public could support veterinary teams by showing respect to staff.

This included remaining patient with wait times and to keep veterinary emergency services for emergencies only.

“Veterinarians are hard-working, dedicated professionals who provide an essential service and want the best for your animals,” he said.

NZVA said that by following P.E.T. very sick animals can receive the treatment they need quickly, and vet teams are not overwhelmed.

To help keep your pets happy and healthy, NZVA advises:

Keep up-to-date with routine vaccinations

Plan daytime appointments wherever possible

Provide plenty of shade and shelter for your animals

Ensure pets are safe and secure while at home and out in the community.

For more information about the campaign, visit nzva.org.nz/emergencycare