The Country - Festive tunes edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay came over all festive and asked guests to request their favourite Christmas tunes.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert fronts for the final time in 2020 with his festive forecast and hopefully some Yuletide rain for dry regions.

Bruce Cameron:

The Chairman of Zespri, one of the stars of the primary sector in 2020, reviews an extremely challenging yet successful year for the "super food" industry.

David Seymour:

Our penultimate politician on the show for 2020 (Damien O'Connor wraps it tomorrow) look backs with satisfaction on his year in the Beehive, particularly around his End of Life legislation and the election result.

Scott Duggan:

The GM Commercial of Volkswagen looks back on an incredibly challenging year for the motor vehicle industry but says we should consider ourselves lucky.

Quentin Whitehead:

We preview a women's world record shearing attempt for lambs in a nine hour day, scheduled for just outside of Gore, on January 14.

