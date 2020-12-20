What meat do Kiwis eat on Christmas Day?

Photo / File

The results of the most important vote of the year are in; lamb will be the most popular protein on Kiwis' plates on Christmas Day.

The result comes as part of the Classic Kiwi Christmas Survey – a poll run by Retail Meat New Zealand in conjunction with Beef + Lamb New Zealand. The poll of more than 1800 Kiwis covering a range of Christmas traditions, saw lamb rise to the top as the go-to meat of choice with 37 per cent of respondents saying they'll be serving it for Christmas.

Ham was very close second with 32 per cent and beef came third with 13 per cent.

With lockdowns and a lack of travel impacting everyone in 2020, it was unsurprising that 93 per cent of respondents stated that spending time at Christmas with family was the most important part of Christmas – a 3 per cent increase on 2019.

With 40 per cent of respondents saying they're spending Christmas Day with 10 or more people, Alto Young Butcher of the Year James Smith had some wise words for anyone feeling a little overwhelmed about feeding the family.

"My motto is 'fail to prepare, prepare to fail'", Smith – aka The Tattooed Butcher - said.

Lamb will be the most popular protein on Kiwis' plates on Christmas Day. Photo / Supplied

"Christmas Day can be stressful especially when you have friends and family expectedly waiting for the best meal of the year. So, don't go in deep and cook something you've never tried, the key is practice and prepare to ensure you feel confident on the big day. And if in doubt, go and speak to your local butcher who will give you all the help you need."

Cooking methods for the meat on the day were dominated by ovens and BBQs, at 62 per cent and 34 per cent respectively – which represented a significant swing to ovens from 2019 when it was much tighter at 51 per cent and 43 per cent.

Potatoes (91 per cent), assorted mixed salads (75 per cent) and kumara (61 per cent) were voted as the most popular side dishes to keep lamb company on the plate, with pavlova taking out the top spot for the most popular dessert for a third year running.

Once everyone had been fed, attention turned to some quality time with the family.

Top activities for New Zealanders included opening presents (82 per cent), backyard games (52 per cent) and 42 per cent having a sleep (aka a food coma).

Five per cent of respondents stated they'd be getting out for a fish on the big day.