The Country - Feeding time edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Lincoln University senior lecturer Jim Gibbs, about how feeding times for sheep and cattle can reduce greenhouse gases in their urine.

Jim Gibbs:

Is a senior lecturer at Lincoln University in livestock health and production, who expands on some fascinating research on how feeding times for sheep and cattle can reduce the amount of greenhouse gases ending up in the atmosphere from their urine.

Blandina Diamond:

The GM of KiwiHarvest, shares some staggering stats on food wastage and why her food rescue charity has formed a partnership with Rabobank to help feed the nearly one in five New Zealand children who live in households with severe to moderate food insecurity.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features two sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury respectively.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders whether Jacinda-mania is waning, whether a transtasman bubble is imminent and what sort of character is David Parker?

Tim Myers:

The chief executive of Norwood is attending day two of the Central Districts Field Days.

Jake Cope:

Met Service weather in 60 seconds.

