Rod Slater on the red meat sector's 'fabulous' future

Rod Slater. Photo / Supplied

Rod Slater may be stepping down from his role as chief executive of Beef+Lamb New Zealand, but he has no worries about what's next for the industry.

Slater told The Country's Jamie Mackay that New Zealand beef and lamb producers had a "fabulous future" ahead of them.

"No question about that in my mind."

Although the rise of plant-based protein was considered a threat to the red meat sector, Slater remained unconcerned.

"There's room for everybody."

"I recall as a butcher when chicken first came on the market and it started to get cheaper and cheaper and people said no one's going to eat beef and lamb - well that just didn't happen."

The global protein market showed no signs of slowing down either, Slater said.

"It's just growing and growing and growing. We can't produce enough to satisfy that. So for farmers in New Zealand - and I'm sure they know this - there's a brilliant future ahead."

Mackay said some younger consumers were turning away from meat, as it was the result of an animal "making the ultimate sacrifice." He asked Slater if this made him concerned about the longevity of the red meat sector.

"We can't kid ourselves Jamie. We do actually slaughter animals, there's no nice way of saying it - that is what happens - and there is an element ... of people that think about their food like that."

Slater believed most people understood "the system" and how agriculture worked as they got older.

"I know that in the younger generation, the under 20s ... there is probably a larger element of that viewpoint but I think - without talking down to people like that - you mature as you get on in life and you understand how life works better and accept it."

"Of course that [viewpoint's] always going to be there, but I really don't believe it's one of those things that will mean the death knell ... of our industry - far from it."

Slater has been in the role for 27 years, and will end his tenure in the second half of 2021.

