The Country - David Seymour edition

Rowena Duncum, Sam Casey, David Seymour and Jamie Mackay. Photo / Supplied

Today on The Country, Act Leader David Seymour popped in to help Jamie Mackay run the show.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

Today the Act leader joins us in the studio.

Chris Brandolino:

NIWA weather guy gives us an update on what's in store for Easter weekend.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's chief executive reviews the bank's Rural Confidence Survey which has seen farmer sentiment rise sharply to now sit at its highest level since early 2018, even though concern over government policy remains the main worry for those with a pessimistic outlook.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's farmer panel joins David Seymour to solve the problems of the world.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about the recovery from the NSW floods, the latest Covid lockdown and how Australian wool is finding its way to North Korea.

Listen below: