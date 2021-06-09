The Country - Climate edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay awaited the news of the Climate Change Commission Report and what it could mean for Kiwi farmers.

On with the show:

Kees Meeuws:

A former All Black joined us in the studio to promote the Men's Muster coming up in Te Anau on June 17-19. We also paid tribute to Sir Eion Edgar.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered the Climate Change Commission report, the nurses strike, the Boomers' Bike Bridge, the vaccine roll-out and why she hadn't had hers earlier.

Hunter McGregor:

Our China-based correspondent is a Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai. Today he talked about China's climate change response and the ongoing difficulties of international trade freight and logistics, citing the example of the cost of a container going from US$2,000 to $17,000.

Andrew Hoggard:

President of Federated Farmers and Climate Change spokesman cast his eye over the CCC report and what it held in store for farmers.

Listen below: