The Country - Chainsaw edition

Today on The Country, it's day two of Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and therefore day two of our STIHL chainsaw competition!

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

We asked an Independent Economist whether we'd missed the low interest rate boat when it comes to longer term borrowing? Plus, we discussed the OCR tomorrow, post-Covid global recovery and high international commodity prices.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's farming academics challenged whether the levels of nitrates in our drinking water was injurious to our health.

Hunter McGregor:

The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai said his latest venture was setting up the first international New Zealand venison BBQ day. We also discussed the no-nonsense Chinese attitude to the Covid vaccine rollout and Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talked about a free trade deal with Australia, regenerative agriculture, the vaccine rollout and whether Boris's impending nuptials will be good for poll ratings.

Phil Duncan:

We talked weather and why massive swells on the east coast could be Godsend for drought ravaged farmers.

Listen below:

