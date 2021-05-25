The Country - Chainsaw edition

Today on The Country, it's day two of Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and therefore day two of our STIHL chainsaw competition!
Cameron Bagrie:
We asked an Independent Economist whether we'd missed the low interest rate boat when it comes to longer term borrowing? Plus, we discussed the OCR tomorrow, post-Covid global recovery and high international commodity prices.
Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:
One of New Zealand's farming academics challenged whether the levels of nitrates in our drinking water was injurious to our health.
Hunter McGregor:
The Kiwi selling New Zealand venison in Shanghai said his latest venture was setting up the first international New Zealand venison BBQ day. We also discussed the no-nonsense Chinese attitude to the Covid vaccine rollout and Asia's largest food and beverage trade show.
Farmer Tom Martin:
Our UK farming correspondent talked about a free trade deal with Australia, regenerative agriculture, the vaccine rollout and whether Boris's impending nuptials will be good for poll ratings.
Phil Duncan:
We talked weather and why massive swells on the east coast could be Godsend for drought ravaged farmers.
