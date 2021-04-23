The Country - Anzac Day edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looked forward to commemorating Anzac Day on Sunday, by playing some wartime classics.
On with the show:
Lewis Ferris:
Met Service weather forecast for Dawn Parade.
Alison Shanks:
We caught up with the new brand ambassador for the Spring Sheep Milk Company. We asked how a former world champion cyclist ended up championing sheep milk?
Don Carson:
The PR Man for the NZ Forest Owners Association reflected on Anzac Day and a colourful critic of The Country.
Tim Myers:
In the absence of his brand ambassador Smiley Barrett, the chief executive of Norwood talked about a challenging supply chain for farm machinery and what Anzac Day meant to him.
Barry Soper:
Our political correspondent looked back on the life and service of a joint grandfather.
Listen below: