Calvin Ball wins Northland Young Farmer of the Year

Winner of the Young Farmer of the Year Northern Regional Final, Calvin Ball. Photo / Supplied

Calvin Ball has been crowned Northland FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

Ball will now head to the Grand Final in Christchurch in July to battle it out for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year national title.

Although Ball was "pretty chuffed" with his win, he also admitted to having "slightly mixed emotions," about the final.

"I know I've got a lot of work to do ahead of the grand finals - have to change up the diary a bit - but it's such an achievement," he said.

The eight regional finalists competed in eight modules and battled it out head-to-head in two time-and-point races at Pukekohe Showgrounds on Saturday.

Ball, who is the Northern North Island Regional Sales Manager for an agri-nutrient cooperative, previously competed in the 2016 Grand Final.

He said he'd learned a lot about the finer points of the competition over the years, all of which he'd keep in mind come Grand Final day in July.

"I'm 31 now, a bit of an old wise owl, I guess. When I first started out, I'd blast through the modules as quick as I could. I've learned to slow down a bit now and try to really understand what the module is trying to achieve".

Calvin Ball. Photo / Supplied

While the weather didn't play ball, the wind and rain didn't deter the competitor's enthusiasm.

"Despite the weather, it was a really well put together regional final. It was challenging, and we were certainly pushed to the limit. All credit to everyone who helped run the event. It was a really stellar effort," Ball said.

The modules saw competitors doing a bit of everything, from grading broccoli to tackling high tech machinery.

While Ball said his lack of appetite for vegetables may have put him at a disadvantage for the broccoli grading, he made up the points with his quick talking in the auctioneering module.

The two head-to-heads involved building a fence, planting a riparian strip, setting up irrigation and chain sawing a log, along with cooking an omelette, painting a sign and first aid.

A written exam, as well as the famous FMG Young Farmer of the Year buzzer quiz also tested the regional finalist's knowledge.

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith on The Country below:

The competition was stiff from the get-go and a real race to the finish, with the head-to-heads a "real challenge," Ball said.

"We had a lot to do, and I don't think anyone finished them, which is always a sign of a tough head-to-head."

The contest was based around four strainers – technology and innovation, environment, people, and food.

Finalists who earned the top points in each strainer also won awards.

"This competition and NZ Young Farmers is where innovation and technology is showcased. The competition drives a culture of high performance and leadership. This is where leaders are born and nourished. To be part of this competition and be representing my regional at the Grand Finals is such a privilege," Ball said.

Runner up Tim Dangen at the awards ceremony. Photo / Supplied

Runner-up Tim Dangen echoed Ball's sentiments on the regional finals being a "well run and enjoyable event" despite the adverse weather.

"I'm stoked with my placing, it was such stiff competition, and it really could have gone any way. Calvin is a great competitor and more than deserves the win. He'll do great at the Grand Finals."

Dangen, who runs the family farm in partnership with his parents, is a third-time regional competitor. Supported by a team of friends and family, he said he struggled to pick out a favourite part of the competition.

"The broccoli grading threw me a bit, I've never done that before but the judge taught me quite a bit. That's part of the fun of the competition; you always get something new thrown at you."

Dangen was working towards full farm ownership and was looking forward to continuing the 40 years of family history embedded in the Kauri Valley Farm.

With a wealth of practical experience to his advantage, he said he had some work to do on the technical side of the house for future competitions.

"I've probably only got a few goes left at the competition, but I'm keen to give it another crack and get to the Grand Finals."

"The advice I'd give to everyone thinking about competing is just to get involved. It's a great experience and placings don't matter. You learn so much, and I really use this competition as a way to keep educating myself. It's easy to get a bit stagnant when your working on the farm, so this helps to keep me fresh," he said.

Lisa Kendall came third in the Young Farmer Northern Regional Final. Photo / Supplied

Business owner Lisa Kendall came in third place.

She said this year's competition was a bit different for her, but she was "pretty happy" with her performance.

"It's been tough in the lead up to the competition; being a new mum, I've been juggling lack of sleep, work and a baby, but that's the reality of farming these days. It's really important that farming mums are represented in these types of competitions," she said.

The event was convened by Annaliese Goettler.

The 53rd season of contest was much awaited, after the remainder of the 2020 Contest season was cancelled amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2019.

New Zealand Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith said 2021 FMG Young Farmer of the Year has so far had been one of the fiercest seasons yet.

"We can't thank all of our amazing contestants, conveners and volunteers enough for their resilience, hard work and dedication," she said.

"The level of competition this year is absolutely outstanding. We have some seriously talented members in our ranks and it is a privilege to watch them all represent the food and fibre sector and grow as Young Farmers."

Full results

1st - Calvin Ball

2nd - Tim Dangen

3rd- Lisa Kendall