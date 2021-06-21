The Country - Agreement edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor, to find how the Free Trade Agreement with the UK was progressing.
On with the show:
Damien O'Connor:
Earlier this morning we caught up with the Minister of Agriculture in the UK where he was in the process of negotiating a Free Trade Agreement. Plus, we asked what he thought of Winston rising from the ashes?
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Toby Williams:
Provincial President - Federated Farmers - Gisborne/Wairoa updated the flooding on the East Coast.
Phil Duncan:
WeatherWatch - it's been a busy weekend, with a tornado in Auckland and flooding on the East Coast.
Ash-Leigh Campbell:
The 2020 Dairy Woman of the Year and the Chair of New Zealand Young Farmers previewed this year's Grand Final in Christchurch on July 1-3.
Listen below: