The Country - Ag Mental Health Week edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Peter Hynes, who, along with his wife Paula, is the driving force behind Ag Mental Health Week.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

It's our Country Countdown to the Election and today it's the turn of Act's spokesman for everything to comment on his party's agriculture policies.

Peter Hynes:

The Irish dairy farmer and his wife Paula are the driving force behind Ag Mental Health Week, a worldwide online and social media campaign to highlight the importance of mental health for those who work in agriculture.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says expect more of the same - unsettled spring weather with more rain in the south and west and continuing dry in the east and north.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. Has National lost the election already? Will Northland win the Ranfurly Shield?

Listen below:

