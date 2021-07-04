Successful bull sale at Glanworth

Buyers inspecting the bulls prior to the sale.

Glanworth Angus celebrated a successful 2-year-old bull sale on Thursday, June 24. There were 32 bulls auctioned, most sold to long-term returning clients.

The top price was paid by Waitawhiti Land Company who are great supporters of Glanworth Angus.

Many local clients return to Glanworth Angus because they know the bulls they buy are tested in a similar environment to their own operation. Glanworth receives an annual rainfall of more than 2m, so cattle are raised in harsh conditions.

Buyers ready in the sales ring at Glanworth.

Glanworth is well known for farming stud stock as commercially as possible. This was showcased at their recent Tararua Farm Business of the Year 2021 field day.

Shaun and Fiona are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support from their buyers. Client satisfaction is a key driver at Glanworth.

All 2-year bulls sold come with a three-year guarantee for feet, which is rarely needed. Shaun expects his bulls to perform well beyond that period.

A highlight in the calendar for Glanworth is visiting their clients to see how the bulls are performing on farm and gaining valuable feedback from their clients.

Glanworth Angus is now focused on the midday yearling bull sale on October 7. All these bulls are suitable for heifer mating.