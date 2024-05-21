Education around food security gives people the freedom to make informed choices. Photo / Richard Robertson

Education around food security gives people the freedom to make informed choices. Photo / Richard Robertson

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth is an Adjunct Professor at Lincoln University, and a director on the board of governance of DairyNZ, Ravensdown and Deer Industry New Zealand.

OPINION

Reading, writing and arithmetic have been implemented as core subjects. Introducing ‘food from farm to fork’ (the 3Fs to join the 3Rs) could make a considerable difference to home nutrition in the future.

The cost of living crisis has now morphed into people drowning in debt to the extent that society appears to be normalising the concept that everybody is struggling.

This is despite the fact that school holiday travel was sufficient for Air New Zealand to issue advice about busy days and urge people to allow extra time for parking and check-in queues.

And car sales are doing well in utility vehicles and hybrid cars (although down in EVs), and house sales are picking up (except on the West Coast).

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the year to March was 4 per cent, in contrast to the previous year (to March 2023) of 6.7 per cent, and 6.9 per cent the year before that (to March 2022).

Applying the CPI inflation figures to the “drowning in debt” figure would suggest a success story. The debt growth is less than inflation. The various assistance mechanisms, including budget services and foodbanks, have come into play.

Foodbanks are part of the support system that contributes to the analysis of food security globally. The last Food Security Index, published in 2022, ranked New Zealand 14th of 113 countries, with a score of 77.8, an improvement of over 5 points since 2012.

The top-ranked country, Finland, scored 83.7 – a mere 5.9 points ahead.

The index is constructed from four pillars (Affordability, Availability, Quality and safety, and Sustainability and Adaptation).

Affordability includes food safety nets, and New Zealand scores 100 – all four factors of presence, funding, coverage and operation are considered globally as excellent.

Where we rate poorly is in the lack of a food security strategy, the absence of a food security agency, and the lack of national nutrition planning, and nutrition monitoring and surveillance.

The Ministry of Health’s independent report Rebalancing our Food System, released mid-May, makes some of the same points.

The report recommends that central and local governments take action and use legislation, policy and regulation levers’ to create what is needed. It also recommends data collection, research, monitoring and surveillance.

Further detail is in 13 specific recommendations.

Number one is that the minister of health works with colleagues in government, in partnership with communities, to develop a National Food Strategy.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

Number two is that the minister of health works with colleagues in government to establish a cross-government entity and/or ministerial responsibility for food and food security. This entity would have overall accountability for the food system meeting the goals of the food strategy. It would cover health, social, primary industries, environment, education and trade. It would also ensure that all cross-government policy considers the impact on food systems.

The education component is expanded in various places and focuses on food in schools to ensure good educational outcomes.

What is missing in the report is the potential for education about food management – from purchasing to storing, and cooking to disposal.

This omission is surprising when so much focus is given to the apparent failure in the food production system in terms of nutrition.

This is exemplified in the statement “It has become clear that while our methods of producing food have ensured good financial returns for some communities, they threaten systems that are vital to our wellbeing and that of future generations.”

In contrast, the Ministry for Primary Industries has explained repeatedly that it is the primary sector that provides the bulk of the export economy that supports the whole country.

Another negative from the report is that New Zealand produces and imports highly processed foods that “weaken farming and food-growing traditions and skills”.

As imports reflect demand, education could play a part.

Reading, writing and arithmetic have been implemented as core subjects. Introducing ‘food from farm to fork’ (the 3Fs to join the 3Rs) could make a considerable difference to home nutrition in the future.

Another thought - the TV show Eat Well for Less could be part of the studies with Michael and Ganesh recording versions suitable for schools.

In launching the report this month, the Ministry of Health stated, “For public health, food is pivotal for building health, preventing disease, and supporting recovery. However, the health and wellbeing of people is not being prioritised within the current food system and many New Zealanders do not have access to nutritious food in sufficient quantity.”

This comment is somewhat at odds with the Global Food Security Index but is the lived reality for some families.

Addressing the poor scores from the index and some of the recommendations from Rebalancing our Food System, while adding some new concepts, could make some practical differences.

Supporting those who make changes to their budgets and eating habits would assist in achieving a positive outcome.

The cost of living is unlikely to come down in the near future, but support mechanisms are in place and people are already adjusting – and should be praised.

The three Rs are important in education, and so are the three Fs.

Together they give the freedom to make informed choices, including managing budgets and avoiding debt.