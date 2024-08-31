“We’re aiming to provide them with accurate results within minutes or seconds using this device.”

She said the method was to detect the pathogen that caused Johne’s disease using a light-producing engineered protein.

“The appearance of a light indicates a negative result; no light means infection is present.”

“We believe the detection kit we’re working on, called LuMOO, will be faster and more cost-effective than what is currently on the market, making it more affordable for farmers.

“We hope it will also improve the welfare of affected animals and reduce suffering.”

Research suggests more than half of all dairy herds in New Zealand have had cases of Johne’s disease, which is chronic, contagious and incurable.

The only way to manage it is by separating sick cattle from the rest of the herd.

The University of Canterbury team visited local farmers to get insights into how the disease affects them and their stock.

Bachelor of Science student Joe Ramana leads the team, dubbed UCiGEM.

He said they were thrilled to represent New Zealand at the iGEM competition, which attracts about 4000 attendees from 60 countries.

“We’re very excited about presenting our research at iGEM – it’s incredible.”

Ramana said it was a great opportunity for the team to think for themselves and go through the process of creating a project that tackled a problem relevant to New Zealand.

“Johne’s disease affects all ruminant animals, including sheep, so we’re very hopeful that our concept will be realised, and we can make a difference to farmers in New Zealand, and perhaps around the world.”

The UCiGEM team is now testing the concept and hopes to have results confirming the effectiveness of the new device before they head to France in October.

The students have also been visiting local schools to talk about biochemistry and careers in science as part of their preparation for the competition.

Alongside Dellow and Ramana, the UCiGEM members are Isabel Bradley, Bree Drinkwater, Madeleine Barret, Myles Landon, William Oakley and Matthew Goodwin.

The UC students are fundraising to cover the cost of the trip and have set up a Givealittle page.



