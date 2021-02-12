'Stunning' new apple signals early start to Hawke's Bay season

Poppi apples are grown in Hawke's Bay in early micro-climate orchard blocks. Photo / Supplied

A "sweet flavoured, medium sized apple" with a rich red colour will be one of the first in New Zealand's 2021 season to ripen on Hawke's Bay trees.

T&G Global Poppi apple also hits the scene as one of the front-running apples of 2021 to arrive in key Asian markets.

With its thin skin, crisp sweet flavour and "stunning appearance", the Poppi brand was developed as a nod to the distinctive red colour of the apple," said Rachel Stotter, T&G Global's director international sales.

"This early season apple will appeal to consumers who prefer sweeter tasting, radiant red apples," Stotter said.

The fruit has been grown in small volumes at orchards and Apatu Farms in the region as a trial to fill a gap in the market.

"We know Asian consumers love our apples, and because Poppi apples ripen early, we saw a strategic opportunity to extend the season for New Zealand export apples by launching a new brand and getting it quickly into our key high-growth Asian markets."

The variety is grown in Hawke's Bay in early micro-climate orchard blocks, utilising new growing structures and trees to open and maximise light for early harvesting. Gisborne has young plantings of the brand for future supply.

The first apples are being picked and packed with the first container heading to China Thursday February 11 on the NYK Furano from Napier Port.

"We'll continue to pick over the coming weeks, exporting approximately 20,000 cartons [1.6 million apples] in total as part of the trial, with the majority going to China."

The company's "strong in-market presence" also includes the popular Jazz and Envy varieties to more than 60 markets globally.

"We've earned credibility with our premium apples in global markets which paves the way for our pipeline of new brands and varieties."