Smash — dairy workshops for everyone

Smash is holding its first workshop in the southern region.

Smaller Milk and Supply Herds (Smash) was originally formed for farmers "at the smaller end of things", with about 300 cows or fewer, organiser Will Rolton said.

However, the information delivered at its workshops was often also relevant to those with larger herds and all dairy farm owners, sharemilkers and contract milkers were welcome to attend the free workshops.

Rolton, who is a sharemilker from Te Aroha and a Smash committee member, said the group had previously held events in the North Island and top of the South Island, but the Positive Planning for the Future workshop at James and Darnelle Smith's property at Seaward Downs, near Invercargill, on February 16, was a first for this far south.

"We are really excited and are encouraging as many people [as possible] to come to hear good advice and good speakers."

AgriFocus's Campbell Woods will talk about analysing finances and making changes to future-proof the business.

Gore consultant Tony Hammington will discuss succession planning which meets the needs of the business's stakeholders and LIC senior reproduction adviser Jair Mandriaza, will outline developing the right breeding plan and making the right culling decisions and discuss good reproductive management.