Gemma McCaw to speak at Dairy Women's Network conferences

Gemma McCaw will hit the road with Dairy Women's Network in April as the keynote speaker for three regional conferences. Photo / Supplied

Former Black Stick and three-time Olympian Gemma McCaw has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at three Dairy Women's Network conferences in April.

McCaw said her talk would not only cover her background in sport and her transition to motherhood, but also help busy women to chase their own dreams.

"Women, we often put others first," she told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"[My speech will be about] that sense of wellbeing and looking after yourself, while still reaching for your own goals."

"I'm looking forward to connecting with some like-minded women."

Conference chair Renee Fa'atui said the Dairy Women's Network was excited to have McCaw on board.

"[McCaw is a] well-known ambassador for women's health and wellness," Fa'atui said.

"Through her career she has gained knowledge into teamwork and resilience, and as a mum she's learnt how to balance work, home and family – something many of our attendees are going through as well."

Listen to Jamie Mackay interview Gemma McCaw on The Country below:

"We think Gemma's story will resonate with a lot of dairy women."

This year, there will be three regional conferences, (held in Taupō, Ashburton and Queenstown), instead of one national event.

"While we know our members appreciate the chance to get together, some women may struggle to get off the farm for a few days to travel to a national location," conference Chair Renee Fa'atui said.

"We see this new format as a great chance to try something else new, while meeting our members halfway and recognising that their needs may have changed in the past year."

As well as McCaw's keynote sessions, each conference will feature workshops on the freshwater policy, investment and diversification.

An additional interactive session was also planned, with topics based on the needs of the region.

"Our regional conference chairs are working hard to lock in presenters who align with their regions and make sure each programme is personalised," Fa'atui said.

"Farmers will hear from other farmers, but women will also hear from other women about their challenges and personal wins outside the farming journey."

Dairy Women's Network Conference dates

Taupo

April 8, 2021

• Regional Conference Co-Chairs: Chelsea Smith and Nicola Bryant

Ashburton

April 13, 202

• Regional Conference Chair: Rebecca Green

Queenstown

April 15, 2021

• Regional Conference Chair: Jessica Goodwright