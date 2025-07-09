Plus, how’s he getting on with Winston Peters?

Wayne Langford:

Federated Farmers is calling on Kiwis to “get in behind” flood-affected farming families at the top of the South Island, as recovery efforts ramp up and the scale of the damage becomes clearer.

President Wayne Langford visited the area on Monday, July 7.

He says the destruction in parts of Nelson and Tasman is extensive, with some farms completely unrecognisable.

Hunter McGregor:

We find our “Guy in Shanghai” back in his hometown of Roxburgh today, where he’s escaping the oppressively hot 40-degree summer heat.

Today we discuss the seasonal variations on the Chinese economy.

Campbell Parker:

The chief executive of DairyNZ discusses the Foot and Mouth (FMD) Operational Agreement, improvements in winter grazing practices, and the successful recent Farmers Forums.

Shane McManaway:

A Wairarapa farmer and philanthropist talks about saving the Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre.

