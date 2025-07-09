Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Listen to The Country online: Acting PM David Seymour co-hosts with Jamie Mackay

The Country
2 mins to read

Acting PM David Seymour (left) popped into the studio to co-host The Country with Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Michelle Watt

Acting PM David Seymour (left) popped into the studio to co-host The Country with Jamie Mackay today. Photo / Michelle Watt

Today on The Country radio show, Acting Prime Minister David Seymour popped into the studio in Dunedin to co-host with Jamie Mackay.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The Act Leader and Acting Prime Minister, “Deputy Dave”, joins us in the studio.

We talk about the 2025 FMG

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country