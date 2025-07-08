The orange roughy's long life cycle makes it vulnerable to overfishing. Photo / Dean Purcell.
By Mary Argue of RNZ
A conservation group says the country’s largest orange roughy fishery is “past the brink” of collapse - but shutting parts of it down will not be enough to save it.
The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) has begun consultation on this year’s orange roughy catchlimit, and has included the option to close the East and South Chatham Rise fishery.
In the early ’80s and ’90s, 20,000-30,000 tonnes of orange roughy were pulled out of the ocean every year in the area that spans the Chatham to the sub-Antarctic Islands, known as the Chatham Rise or ORH 3B.
But an MPI review this year estimated some orange roughy populations had reduced by up to 90%.
The Deep Sea Conservation Coalition said closing a section of the Chatham Rise fishery was a start, but not enough, and wanted to see a blanket ban on bottom sea trawling in all orange roughy breeding grounds.
Meanwhile, a case over orange roughy management decisions in 2023 will wrap up on Wednesday at the High Court in Wellington.
On the brink of collapse - again
Citing the years following the “gold rush” of the ’80s and ’90s, Deep Sea Conservation Coalition’s Karli Thomas said the proposal to shut down parts of the orange roughy fishery was nothing new.
However, she said the current proposal was significant, given the size of the fishery, and a first in recent years.
After reducing the catch limit by 40% in 2023, from 7967 to 4752, due to sustainability concerns, MPI is asking for feedback on further reductions for the Chatham Rise orange roughy fishery.
The options include a catch limit reduction by 23%, 42% or 60%, with the fourth option seeing the closure of the sub-fishery, the East and South Chatham Rise, and the fastest return to healthy stock levels.
Thomas said her group would submit in support of the fourth option, but was sceptical that alone would save the fishery when modelling suggested some parts of it were already collapsed.
“We’re definitely past the brink.
“All the modelling is showing that 80% of the population has gone, in some cases, more than 90% is gone, and that’s generally considered the point of collapse for a fishery.”
She said the fishery’s “disastrous state” was a reflection of poor management and wanted to see a complete ban on bottom sea trawling of the fish’s breeding grounds and habitat - the impacts of which, she said, were twofold.
“Its habitat is being destroyed, because bottom trawls basically plough through coral gardens, and secondly, these fish are being targeted in the very places - the seamounts (underwater mountains) - they go to breed.
“So, if we’re also disrupting their life cycle, the fish really just don’t stand a chance.”
She said a single orange roughy trawl brought up six tonnes of coral last year.
Taylor said the uncertainty about the state of the orange roughy stock led to the precautionary and significant 40% catch limit reduction.
The management decisions in 2023 are currently being challenged in the High Court at Wellington, with the Environmental Law Initiative claiming the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries failed to consider the harmful effects of bottom trawling in the Chatham Rise.
Taylor said in the time since, there had been significant work done to update the model used to assess the fishery, “as well as acoustic surveys and other research into the state of the fishery”.
New information showed more needed to be done to put the “fishery back on track to meet sustainability targets”, she said, and Fisheries New Zealand was asking for public feedback on a range of options - including closure.
A May 2025 assessment estimated orange roughy stock levels between 8-18% of the original biomass (population).